The Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 14.64 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

64 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Our report on meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the tax benefits of meal vouchers and growing employment rates. In addition, the tax benefits of meal vouchers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Meal vouchers

• Employee benefits



By Geography

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• North America

• MEA



This study identifies the active participation of banksas one of the prime reasons driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market covers the following areas:

• Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market sizing

• Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market forecast

• Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors that include Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. Also, the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

