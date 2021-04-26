2021 Global Corporate Training Market Analysis By Method, Training Type, End-User Industry, By Region and Country

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Training Market - Analysis By Method (Synchronous, Asynchronous, Hybrid), Training Type, End-User Industry, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corporate Training Market was valued at USD 394.20 Billion in the year 2020. Growth in the market for Corporate Training is primarily attributed to rapidly evolving demand for corporate training in recent years to move beyond training just new hires, sales people and leaders supported by learning and development professionals and corporate trainers becoming the strategic partners who are critical to the success of their business, will accelerate the growth. Additionally, escalating investment in the latest technology and digitalization in order to provide online or virtual training to learners coupled with burgeoning demand arising from business & professional services and various industries which need skilled and efficient employees, has been forecasted to fuel the market growth during the period of 2021-2026.



The North America region dominates the corporate training market. Presence of various leading Corporate Training companies including GP Strategies, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Plural Sight with presence of various global leading brands and businesses in the region coupled with access to a wide number of training service providers, has been anticipated to pull market growth in the Corporate Training market in North America. Additionally, government introducing economic stimulus package in order to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus on economy and businesses coupled with increasing working population and smooth access to internet, will further accelerate the market growth in the region during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Corporate Training Market By Value and By Method (Synchronous, Asynchronous, Hybrid Training).

The report further assesses the Corporate Training Market By Asynchronous Training (Offline/Instructor Led Training, Online/Web Based Training, Blended Training).

The report further assesses the Corporate Training Market By Industry (Business & Professional Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Others.)

The report further assesses the Corporate Training Market By Training Type (Technical, Non-Technical).

The Global Corporate Training has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, United Arab Emirates).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, By Method, By Asynchronous Training, By Industry, and By Training Type. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include BSI, Dekra, Intertek, SGS S.A., TUV Nord, TUV Rheinland, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, NIIT Ltd., Pluralsight Inc., Bureau Veritas, Udemy Inc., SAI Global.

The report presents the analysis of Corporate Training Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Corporate Training Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Corporate Training Market: Sizing and Forecast

5. Global Corporate Training Market Segmentation - By Method, By Method Sub-Type, By Industry, By Training Type



6. Global Corporate Training Market: Regional Analysis

7. North America Corporate Training Market: Segmentation By Method, By Method Sub-Type, By Industry, By Training Type (2016-2026)



8. Europe Corporate Training Market: Segmentation By Method, By Method Sub-Type, By Industry, By Training Type (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Corporate Training Market: Segmentation By Method, By Method Sub-Type, By Industry, By Training Type (2016-2026)



10. Latin America and Middle East & Africa Corporate Training Market: Segmentation By Method, By Method Sub-Type, By Industry, By Training Type (2016-2026)



11. Global Corporate Training Market Dynamics



12. Market Attractiveness



13 Strategic Analysis and Competitive Landscape



14. Company Profiles

BSI

Dekra

Intertek

SGS S.A.

TUV Nord

TUV Rheinland

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

GP Strategies Corporation

NIIT Ltd.

Pluralsight Inc.

Bureau Veritas

Udemy Inc.

SAI Global.

