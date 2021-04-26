World Healthcare Facilities Management Market Report 2021, Featuring ABM, AmeriPride Services Inc., Medxcel, Sodexo, Inc. and Ecolab, Inc.

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Facilities Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Facilities Management estimated at US$224.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$373.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Hard Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$174.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soft Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Healthcare Facilities Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

ABM

AmeriPride Services Inc.

ARAMARK Corporation

Compass Group PLC

Ecolab, Inc.

Founders 3 Real Estate Services

ISS A/S

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc.

Medxcel

Mitie Group PLC

OCS Group Ltd.

Sodexo, Inc.

Vanguard Resources Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



