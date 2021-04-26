HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.64%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 17.01%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 18.33%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $14.0 million; or $0.51 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.51%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 15.65%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.88%
BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2021, as our continued healthy asset quality, consistent sources of non-interest income, and disciplined expense control combined to produce a high level of profitability. We remain focused on operating a highly efficient institution. We are executing on expense management initiatives to ensure that we continue to deliver strong performance in a challenging environment for revenue growth. With the vaccine rollout in Illinois progressing and expectations for economic activity to increase across the remainder of the year, we are optimistic that we will have more opportunities to deploy our excess liquidity as loan demand in our markets improves.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $12.4 million, or $0.45 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $29.1 million, nearly unchanged from $29.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on earning assets which was almost entirely offset by an increase in average balances.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest income decreased $1.5 million, or 5.0%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.25%, compared to 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to increases in the average balances of lower yielding securities and deposits with banks, as a result of funds received from the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and federal economic stimulus received by retail customers. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin remained low at 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2021 and 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 4.03%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 5 basis points during the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.8 million, a decrease of 2.6% from $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of less refinancing activity and normal seasonality. Additionally, wealth management fees decreased $0.3 million, following strong results during the fourth quarter of 2020, and service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.2 million as a result of lower overdraft incidences. Mostly offsetting these decreases was a positive $1.7 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2021 results, compared to a positive $0.4 million MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2020 results.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 105.8% from $5.3 million, primarily due to the first quarter of 2020 results including a negative $2.2 million MSR fair value adjustment. The $1.7 million increase in noninterest income, net of MSR fair value adjustments, from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of the strong mortgage refinance environment that started in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million, nearly unchanged from $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Decreases in marketing and data processing expenses were mostly offset by increases in occupancy and employee benefits expenses. Additionally, nonrecurring costs related to systems conversion for the consolidation of State Bank of Lincoln into Heartland Bank and Trust Company were $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of primarily data processing expenses.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 3.3% from $23.3 million. The decline was primarily attributable to the first quarter of 2020 results including a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019 and paid out in June 2020.

Branch Rationalization Plan

In April 2021, the Company made plans to close or consolidate six branches during the third quarter of 2021. This branch rationalization plan is expected to result in approximately $0.8 million of pre-tax nonrecurring costs, primarily related to asset impairment charges and severance payments. When fully realized, the Company estimates annual cost savings, net of associated revenue impacts, related to the branch rationalization plan to be approximately $1.1 million.

Mr. Drake commented, “We conducted a comprehensive analysis to determine the appropriate size of our branch network given the increased usage of our online and mobile banking services. The branch rationalization plan will better position our bank for the evolving way that customers access banking services and will drive improved operating efficiencies. We plan to continue investing in technology to offer our customers a superior experience through our digital banking platform, while maintaining an appropriately sized branch network that will ensure that we continue to offer convenient in-person banking services and have a strong presence in our communities.”

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $2.25 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020. The $23.7 million increase in loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in PPP loans, as originations of second draw PPP loans exceeded the payoffs and paydowns from PPP loan forgiveness. The $52.8 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans, from March 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $40.8 million reduction in balances on existing lines of credit.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $3.13 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020. The $225.4 million increase in total deposits from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to second draw PPP loan proceeds received by commercial customers and federal economic stimulus payments received by retail customers.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared with $10.0 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, and $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the pay down, pay off, or return to accrual status of several smaller loans. The $6.3 million reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the return to accrual status of one agriculture credit that totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The negative provision was primarily due to changes to qualitative factors reflecting an improved economic environment and improved asset quality metrics, resulting in a $1.8 million decrease in required reserve; a decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment, resulting in a $1.3 million decrease in required reserves; and a $0.3 million net recovery during the quarter.

Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of total loans and 315.48% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared with 1.42% of total loans and 319.66% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020.

Capital

At March 31, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

  Well Capitalized
 March 31, Regulatory
 2021Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets17.37%  10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets14.65%  8.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio13.19%  6.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.85%  5.00%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets9.25%N/A 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)8.63%  N/A 


(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 95,462 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.86 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $13.5 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Annualization Factor

The method used to calculate annualization factors for interim period ratios changed in the third quarter of 2020 from financial information previously presented. The annualization factor is now calculated using the number of days in the year divided by the number of days in the interim period. Prior to the third quarter of 2020, annualization factors were calculated as 4 divided by the number of quarters in the interim period, or an annualization factor of 4 for a quarterly period. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented and did not have a material impact on the annualized interim ratios.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of March 31, 2021, HBT had total assets of $3.9 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
     2021     2020    2020 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:          
Taxable $25,134  $25,497  $26,941 
Federally tax exempt  610   555   674 
Securities:          
Taxable  3,633   3,407   3,334 
Federally tax exempt  1,136   1,208   1,028 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank  80   65   729 
Other interest and dividend income  13   14   14 
Total interest and dividend income  30,606   30,746   32,720 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits  644   741   1,595 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  7   8   20 
Borrowings  1       
Subordinated notes  470   469    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  355   364   443 
Total interest expense  1,477   1,582   2,058 
Net interest income  29,129   29,164   30,662 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  (3,405)  430   4,355 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  32,534   28,734   26,307 
           
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Card income  2,258   2,151   1,792 
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,297   1,527   1,834 
Wealth management fees  1,972   2,270   1,814 
Mortgage servicing  685   803   724 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  1,695   363   (2,171)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans  2,100   2,980   536 
Gains (losses) on securities  40   30   (52)
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets  (76)  22   35 
Gains (losses) on other assets  1      (3)
Other noninterest income  836   946   743 
Total noninterest income  10,808   11,092   5,252 
           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries  12,596   12,593   12,754 
Employee benefits  1,722   1,490   2,434 
Occupancy of bank premises  1,938   1,501   1,828 
Furniture and equipment  623   556   603 
Data processing  1,688   1,901   1,586 
Marketing and customer relations  565   925   1,044 
Amortization of intangible assets  289   305   317 
FDIC insurance  240   231   36 
Loan collection and servicing  365   463   348 
Foreclosed assets  143   154   89 
Other noninterest expense  2,375   2,546   2,268 
Total noninterest expense  22,544   22,665   23,307 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE  20,798   17,161   8,252 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  5,553   4,519   2,031 
NET INCOME $15,245  $12,642  $6,221 
             
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.55  $0.46  $0.23 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.55  $0.46  $0.23 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING  27,430,912   27,457,306   27,457,306 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

          
  March 31,  December 31,    March 31, 
  2021     2020     2020 
  (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks $22,976  $24,912  $34,782 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  406,760   287,539   230,654 
Cash and cash equivalents  429,736   312,451   265,436 
          
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value  856,835   922,869   615,565 
Debt securities held-to-maturity  192,994   68,395   79,741 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  3,332   3,292   3,207 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value  1,552   1,552   1,552 
Restricted stock, at cost  2,498   2,498   2,425 
Loans held for sale  12,882   14,713   4,805 
          
Loans, before allowance for loan losses  2,270,705   2,247,006   2,132,952 
Allowance for loan losses  (28,759)  (31,838)  (26,087)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  2,241,946   2,215,168   2,106,865 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net  52,548   52,904   54,135 
Bank premises held for sale  121   121   121 
Foreclosed assets  4,748   4,168   4,469 
Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,509   2,798   3,713 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value  7,629   5,934   6,347 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries  1,165   1,165   1,165 
Accrued interest receivable  12,718   14,255   12,096 
Other assets  18,781   20,664   27,847 
Total assets $3,865,614  $3,666,567  $3,213,109 
          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing $968,991  $882,939  $676,341 
Interest-bearing  2,386,975   2,247,595   2,053,962 
Total deposits  3,355,966   3,130,534   2,730,303 
          
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  41,976   45,736   40,811 
Subordinated notes  39,257   39,238    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  37,665   37,648   37,599 
Other liabilities  33,344   49,494   64,583 
Total liabilities  3,508,208   3,302,650   2,873,296 
          
Stockholders' Equity         
Common stock  275   275   275 
Surplus  191,004   190,875   190,591 
Retained earnings  165,735   154,614   136,378 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,906   18,153   12,569 
Treasury stock at cost  (1,514)      
Total stockholders’ equity  357,406   363,917   339,813 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,865,614  $3,666,567  $3,213,109 
          
SHARE INFORMATION         
Shares of common stock outstanding  27,382,069   27,457,306   27,457,306 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

             
  March 31,  December 31,    March 31, 
  2021    2020    2020
  (dollars in thousands)
LOANS            
Commercial and industrial $412,812  $393,312  $299,266 
Agricultural and farmland  228,032   222,723   228,701 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  224,599   222,360   229,608 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  516,963   520,395   540,515 
Multi-family  236,381   236,391   177,172 
Construction and land development  215,375   225,652   232,311 
One-to-four family residential  300,768   306,775   313,925 
Municipal, consumer, and other  135,775   119,398   111,454 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,270,705  $2,247,006  $2,132,952 
             
PPP LOANS (included above)            
Commercial and industrial $175,389  $153,860  $ 
Agricultural and farmland  8,921   3,049    
Municipal, consumer, and other  6,249   6,587    
Total PPP Loans $190,559  $163,496  $ 
             


             
  March 31,  December 31,    March 31, 
     2021    2020    2020
  (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS            
Noninterest-bearing $968,991  $882,939  $676,341 
Interest-bearing demand  1,008,954   968,592   810,074 
Money market  499,088   462,056   472,532 
Savings  593,472   517,473   444,137 
Time  285,461   299,474   327,219 
Total deposits $3,355,966  $3,130,534  $2,730,303 
             


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                          
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 
  Average      Average      Average      
  Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * 
  (dollars in thousands) 
ASSETS                         
Loans $2,284,159  $25,744 4.57%$2,295,569  $26,052 4.51%$2,141,031  $27,615 5.19%
Securities  1,004,877   4,769 1.92  932,698   4,615 1.97  668,572   4,362 2.62 
Deposits with banks  345,915   80 0.09  277,363   65 0.09  251,058   729 1.17 
Other  2,498   13 2.04  2,498   14 2.26  2,425   14 2.38 
Total interest-earning assets  3,637,449  $30,606 3.41% 3,508,128  $30,746 3.49% 3,063,086  $32,720 4.30%
Allowance for loan losses  (31,856)       (31,749)       (22,474)      
Noninterest-earning assets  155,622        157,208        148,131       
Total assets $3,761,215       $3,633,587       $3,188,743       
                          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                         
Liabilities                         
Interest-bearing deposits:                         
Interest-bearing demand $997,720  $117 0.05%$930,494  $111 0.05%$811,866  $251 0.12%
Money market  482,385   89 0.07  475,183   89 0.07  464,124   394 0.34 
Savings  541,896   41 0.03  506,381   39 0.03  434,276   70 0.06 
Time  294,172   397 0.55  303,617   502 0.66  341,770   880 1.04 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,316,173   644 0.11  2,215,675   741 0.13  2,052,036   1,595 0.31 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  46,348   7 0.06  51,297   8 0.06  41,968   20 0.19 
Borrowings  500   1 0.44  326    0.51  221    0.52 
Subordinated notes  39,245   470 4.85  39,219   469 4.76       
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  37,655   355 3.83  37,638   364 3.84  37,589   443 4.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,439,921  $1,477 0.25% 2,344,155  $1,582 0.27% 2,131,814  $2,058 0.39%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  920,514        888,390        670,714       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  37,223        41,730        44,696       
Total liabilities  3,397,658        3,274,275        2,847,224       
Stockholders' Equity  363,557        359,312        341,519       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,761,215       $3,633,587       $3,188,743       
                          
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)    $29,129 3.25%   $29,164 3.31%   $30,662 4.03%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)     503 0.05     502 0.05     463 0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)    $29,632 3.30%   $29,666 3.36%   $31,125 4.09%
Net interest rate spread (4)       3.16%      3.22%      3.91%
Net interest-earning assets (5) $1,197,528       $1,163,973       $931,272       
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.49        1.50        1.44       
Cost of total deposits       0.08%      0.09%      0.24%


(1)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

           
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
  2021    2020    2020 
  (dollars in thousands) 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual $9,106 $9,939 $15,372 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)  10  21   
Total nonperforming loans  9,116  9,960  15,372 
Foreclosed assets  4,748  4,168  4,469 
Total nonperforming assets $13,864 $14,128 $19,841 
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)          
Nonaccrual $2,101 $2,908 $10,041 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing  10  21   
Total nonperforming loans (originated)  2,111  2,929  10,041 
Foreclosed assets  737  674  965 
Total nonperforming assets (originated) $2,848 $3,603 $11,006 
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)          
Nonaccrual $7,005 $7,031 $5,331 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)       
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)  7,005  7,031  5,331 
Foreclosed assets  4,011  3,494  3,504 
Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $11,016 $10,525 $8,835 
           
Allowance for loan losses $28,759 $31,838 $26,087 
           
Loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,270,705 $2,247,006 $2,132,952 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)  2,156,095  2,126,323  1,982,067 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)  114,610  120,683  150,885 
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses  1.27% 1.42% 1.22%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  315.48  319.66  169.70 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  0.40  0.44  0.72 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.36  0.39  0.62 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  0.61  0.63  0.93 
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)          
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  0.10% 0.14% 0.51%
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  0.13  0.17  0.56 
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)          
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  6.11% 5.83% 3.53%
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  9.29  8.48  5.72 


(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $29 thousand, $0.6 million, and $0.3 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
(2)Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

           
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
     2021     2020     2020  
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) 
Beginning balance $31,838  $31,654  $22,299  
Provision  (3,405)  430   4,355  
Charge-offs  (195)  (509)  (1,221) 
Recoveries  521   263   654  
Ending balance $28,759  $31,838  $26,087  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $(326) $246  $567  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)  (320)  190   172  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)  (6)  56   395  
           
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,284,159  $2,295,569  $2,141,031  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)  2,166,079   2,169,256   1,984,066  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)  118,080   126,313   156,965  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *  (0.06)% 0.04 % 0.11 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)  (0.06)  0.03   0.03  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)  (0.02)  0.18   1.01  


(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
     2021    2020    2020 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION          
Net income $15,245 $12,642 $6,221 
Earnings per share - Basic  0.55  0.46  0.23 
Earnings per share - Diluted  0.55  0.46  0.23 
           
Book value per share $13.05 $13.25 $12.38 
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  27,382,069  27,457,306  27,457,306 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding  27,430,912  27,457,306  27,457,306 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  3.25% 3.31% 4.03%
Efficiency ratio  55.73  55.54  64.01 
Loan to deposit ratio  67.66  71.78  78.12 
           
Return on average assets *  1.64% 1.38% 0.78%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  17.01  14.00  7.33 
           
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)          
Adjusted net income $14,033 $12,382 $8,379 
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic  0.51  0.45  0.30 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted  0.51  0.45  0.30 
           
Tangible book value per share $12.10 $12.29 $11.38 
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)  3.30% 3.36% 4.09%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)  55.03  54.86  63.20 
           
Return on average tangible common equity *  18.33% 15.12% 7.97%
           
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.51% 1.36% 1.06%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  15.65  13.71  9.87 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  16.88  14.81  10.73 


(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

           
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
     2021     2020     2020  
  (dollars in thousands) 
Net income $15,245  $12,642  $6,221  
Adjustments:          
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans        (848) 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  1,695   363   (2,171) 
Total adjustments  1,695   363   (3,019) 
Tax effect of adjustments  (483)  (103)  861  
Less adjustments, after tax effect  1,212   260   (2,158) 
Adjusted net income $14,033  $12,382  $8,379  
           
Average assets $3,761,215  $3,633,587  $3,188,743  
           
Return on average assets *  1.64 % 1.38 % 0.78 %
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.51   1.36   1.06  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

          
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
     2021     2020     2020 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:         
Net income $15,245  $12,642  $6,221 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)  (31)  (31)  (15)
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $15,214  $12,611  $6,206 
          
Adjusted net income $14,033  $12,382  $8,379 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)  (28)  (32)  (19)
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $14,005  $12,350  $8,360 
          
Denominator:         
Weighted average common shares outstanding  27,430,912   27,457,306   27,457,306 
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  2,489       
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  27,433,401   27,457,306   27,457,306 
          
Earnings per share - Basic $0.55  $0.46  $0.23 
Earnings per share - Diluted $0.55  $0.46  $0.23 
          
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $0.51  $0.45  $0.30 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $0.51  $0.45  $0.30 
             


(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

           
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
     2021    2020    2020 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $29,129 $29,164 $30,662 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  503  502  463 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $29,632 $29,666 $31,125 
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  3.25% 3.31% 4.03%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05  0.05  0.06 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)  3.30% 3.36% 4.09%
           
Average interest-earning assets $3,637,449 $3,508,128 $3,063,086 


(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

           
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
     2021    2020    2020 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)          
Total noninterest expense $22,544 $22,665 $23,307 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  289  305  317 
Adjusted noninterest expense $22,255 $22,360 $22,990 
           
Net interest income $29,129 $29,164 $30,662 
Total noninterest income  10,808  11,092  5,252 
Operating revenue  39,937  40,256  35,914 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  503  502  463 
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $40,440 $40,758 $36,377 
           
Efficiency ratio  55.73% 55.54% 64.01%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)  55.03  54.86  63.20 


(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

           
  March 31,  December 31,    March 31,  
  2021    2020    2020 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Tangible common equity          
Total stockholders' equity $357,406 $363,917 $339,813 
Less: Goodwill  23,620  23,620  23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,509  2,798  3,713 
Tangible common equity $331,277 $337,499 $312,480 
           
Tangible assets          
Total assets $3,865,614 $3,666,567 $3,213,109 
Less: Goodwill  23,620  23,620  23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,509  2,798  3,713 
Tangible assets $3,839,485 $3,640,149 $3,185,776 
           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  9.25% 9.93% 10.58%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.63  9.27  9.81 
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  27,382,069  27,457,306  27,457,306 
           
Book value per share $13.05 $13.25 $12.38 
Tangible book value per share  12.10  12.29  11.38 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

           
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
     2021    2020    2020 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Average tangible common equity          
Total stockholders' equity $363,557 $359,312 $341,519 
Less: Goodwill  23,620  23,620  23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  2,686  2,979  3,898 
Average tangible common equity $337,251 $332,713 $314,001 
           
Net income $15,245 $12,642 $6,221 
Adjusted net income  14,033  12,382  8,379 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  17.01% 14.00% 7.33%
Return on average tangible common equity *  18.33  15.12  7.97 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  15.65% 13.71% 9.87%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  16.88  14.81  10.73 


