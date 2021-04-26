Global disposable gloves market size to amass USD 18.82 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliable sources claim that global disposable gloves market size was worth USD 9.31 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the next seven years to be appraised at USD 18.82 billion by the year 2027. This impressive growth is credited to sudden outburst of Covid-19 pandemic, compelling hospitals & healthcare institutes to adopt urgent care.

As per the study, worldwide disposable gloves marketplace is fragmented based on product gamut, material ambit, and end-user landscape. Information pertaining to industry share held by each segment and parameters influencing segmental growth is elucidated. Moreover, various regions are scrutinized for identifying profitable prospects, with predictions about their contribution towards overall valuation of the market. Lastly, detailed summary of the competitive landscape is provided, with details about vendors and their product portfolio, alongside business strategies undertaken by them.

According to the latest statistics, approximately 0.5 million new cases per day of coronavirus were being recorded as of March 2021. Rapid and unchecked spread of infection, in consort with rising elderly population who are more susceptible to the disease, are acting as stimulants for global disposable gloves industry.

In addition, emphasis among caregivers to ensure their own as well as patient safety, alongside escalating expenditure by governments to improve medical infrastructure are augmenting the market outlook. Citing an instance, 2021 Union Budget of India allocated USD 268,635 as healthcare spending, which is a raise of 127%.

However, the only challenge that the worldwide disposable gloves market face is high manufacturing cost of the product.

Enlisting market segmentations:

Various glove types available in the market are powdered, and powder-free. As per material used, the industry is classified into polypropylene, neoprene, vinyl, nitrile, and others. Whereas, different end-user contributing to global disposable gloves industry valuation are non-medical, and medical & healthcare.

Regional outlook:

Expert verbatim cites that Europe is leading the global disposable gloves market forecast currently, owing to booming geriatric populace, better preparedness for medical emergency, and well-established as well as affordable healthcare infrastructure.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record robust growth over 2020-2027, on account of rising prevalence of Covid-19, rising healthcare expenditure, and improving medical facilities.

Global Disposable Gloves Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Powdered

Powder-free

Global Disposable Gloves Market by Material Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Polypropylene

Neoprene

Vinyl

Nitrile

Others

Global Disposable Gloves Market by End-user Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Non-medical

Medical & Healthcare

Global Disposable Gloves Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC





North America

U.S.

Canada





Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

RoE





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

RoW

Global Disposable Gloves Market Competitive Framework (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

MCR Safety (Shelby Group International Inc.)

Adenna LLC

MAPA Professional

Superior Glove Works Ltd.

The Glove Company

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.





