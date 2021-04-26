Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. Predicts Accelerated M&A Activity in Restaurant Sector Post-COVID

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on the restaurant sector has been catastrophic. Yet despite the enormous financial devastation that by some measures has surpassed the carnage of the housing crash of 2008 and the dot-com bubble of 2000, Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., a private equity company in the real estate space, is predicting accelerated M&A activity in the restaurant sector post-COVID.



“According to research, in 2020 more than 110,000 restaurants in the U.S. were forced to temporarily or permanently close, and total sales across the restaurant industry in 2020 were a staggering $240 billion below pre-pandemic forecasts,” commented a spokesperson from Plutos Sama Holdings Inc. “Our deep experience in the distressed asset vertical informs us that we are on the cusp of a critical inflection point. This could be a potentially once-in-a-generation opportunity for well-capitalized entities to take advantage of historically low price points in 2021 and 2022, with an eye towards generating ROI in 2023-2025.”

As for what the post-COVID restaurant landscape will look like, insiders are predicting significant changes to both front and back-end operations. The most competitive chains will be those that have a strong digital presence, efficient delivery options, flexible menu offerings that reduce the risk of supply chain instability, and a re-imagined dining experience that enables physical distancing, but at the same time provides a positive consumer experience.

“If 2020 was a tsunami in the restaurant sector, then 2021 is when we take stock of the aftermath and see which chains are poised to thrive in the post-pandemic world — and which consequently will be the most coveted and profitable M&A targets,” commented a spokesperson from Plutos Sama Holdings Inc. “We have never experienced anything quite like this before. What happens in the next 12 to 24 months is going to shape the sector for many years to come.”

About Plutos Sama Holdings Inc.

Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. is a private equity company in the business of taking control positions in domestic and international distressed and contentious residential and commercial real estate ventures, micro-lending, securitizations, law firms, restaurants, mortgage servicing platforms, and eSports.

For more information, visit www.plutosholdings.com.

FOR MEDIA CONTACT: info@plutossama.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ebd093-cd03-4f1b-85ff-a7808c70ee82