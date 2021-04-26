The Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market is expected to grow by $ 13.36 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647183/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on sleepwear and loungewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear, rising demand for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries, and growth in the number of working women. In addition, demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sleepwear and loungewear market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sleepwear

• Loungewear



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for plus-size sleepwear and loungewear, and celebrity endorsements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sleepwear and loungewear market covers the following areas:

• Sleepwear and loungewear market sizing

• Sleepwear and loungewear market forecast

• Sleepwear and loungewear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sleepwear and loungewear market vendors that include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Also, the sleepwear and loungewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

