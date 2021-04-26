Global Catering Services Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2027: A US$609 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catering Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catering Services estimated at US$494.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$609 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.



The Catering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



