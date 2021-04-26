Worldwide Multi Cooker Industry to 2026 - Featuring Philips, Morphy Richards and KitchenAid Among Others

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi Cooker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Multi cooker is a modern electric household appliance which is used for automated cooking. It consists of various parts, such as inner bowl, lid, temperature and pressure sensors, control panel, condensate collector, etc. It is a multifunctional cooker which can be used to boil, roast, bake, stew, fry, grill, steam and prepare yogurt. Multi cookers reduce the number of calories in the food as it uses less oil or fat for cooking, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Owing to the convenience of use offered by multi cookers, they have gradually replaced several kitchen appliances, such as microwave, stove, oven, deep fryer, bread-maker, pan, and so on. According to the latest report by the publisher, titled "Multi Cooker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global multi cooker market reached a value of US$ 720 Million in 2020.



The increasing instances of obesity are making consumers more conscious about their health and dietary habits, encouraging them towards new cooking and healthy living practices. This is projected to strengthen the market growth of multi cookers globally. Furthermore, with the advancements in technology and automation in all spheres, consumers are rapidly switching from manual to electric appliances such as multi cooker. Moreover, the high disposable income of the consumers, improving lifestyle, and innovative product offerings and campaigns by the manufacturers are some of the other factors which facilitate the overall growth of global multi cooker market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global multi cooker market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026.



Market Summary:



Based on the product type, round multi cookers represent the most popular product type. Other major segments include cube and others.



On the basis of application, the market has been divided into home use, restaurants and others. At present, home use represents the biggest application segment.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into electrical goods retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, homeware stores, online and others. Amongst these, electrical goods retailers exhibit a clear dominace in the market.



Region-wise, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Other major regions include Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Philips, Morphy Richards, KitchenAid, Fagor, Breville and Tefal.



This report provides a deep insight into the global multi cooker market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the multi cooker market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global multi cooker market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global multi cooker market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global multi cooker market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global multi cooker market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global multi cooker market?

6. What is the global multi cooker market breakup by product type?

7. What is the global multi cooker market breakup by application?

8. What is the global multi cooker market breakup by distribution channel?

9. What are the major regions in the global multi cooker market?



