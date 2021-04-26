The Global Sports Tourism Market is expected to grow by $ 890.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Tourism Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048591/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sports tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of sporting events and the rising focus on seating capacity expansion. In addition, the increasing number of sporting events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sports tourism market analysis includes the product, type, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The sports tourism market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Soccer tourism

• Cricket tourism

• Tennis tourism

• Others



By Type

• Domestic sports tourism

• International sports tourism



By Application

• Passive sports tourism

• Active sports tourism



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing government support for sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the sports tourism market growth during the next few years.



• Sports tourism market sizing

• Sports tourism market forecast

• Sports tourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports tourism market vendors that include BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., Great Atlantic Sports Travel, International Sports Management Inc., MATCH Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd., and travelOsports. Also, the sports tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

