The Car Fleet Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 149.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period

Our report on the car fleet leasing market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the auto leasing market in the US and the cost-saving advantage in the SME sector. In addition, the growth of the auto leasing market in the US is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car fleet leasing market in US analysis includes the end-user and type segments.



The car fleet leasing market in us is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Pharmaceuticals industry

• Others



By Type

• Open-end lease

• Close-end lease



This study identifies easy car replacementas one of the prime reasons driving the car fleet leasing market in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the car fleet leasing market in the US covers the following areas:

• Car fleet leasing market sizing in US

• Car fleet leasing market forecast in US

• Car fleet leasing market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car fleet leasing market in us vendors that include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc. Also, the car fleet leasing market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

