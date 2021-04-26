North America Commercial Food Dehydrators Market (2020 to 2026) - by Technology and Country

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Commercial Food Dehydrators Market By Technology (Horizontal Airflow and Vertical Airflow), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Commercial Food Dehydrators Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



About one-third of the total food produced across the globe are thrown away due to non-consumption. The government and various organizations are taking initiatives to create awareness among people to minimize the food wastages. The dehydrators are used to preserve unconsumed food and distribute it in the areas suffering from natural disasters or crisis. These appliances are also used by restaurant owners to prevent spoiling of unused eatables.



The demand for processed eatables is also increased by the rapid population growth and increasing disposable income. This will contribute to the growth of the market for commercial food dehydrators over the forecast period. This demand is increased by various campaigns regarding wastage of eatables.



Food holds a high amount of moisture, over 85% in fruits and 65% in meats. Food dehydrators are beneficial for the market players who are into the trading the food items as it significantly reduces the size and weight of the eatables. This allows the producers to export and import various kinds of eatables in larger quantities after dehydrating them.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Horizontal Airflow and Vertical Airflow. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include National Presto Industries, Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company), The Sausage Maker, Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, Tribest Corporation, Avantco Equipment, Koolatron Corporation, Lem Products Holding, LLC, Excalibur Dehydrator, and Melco Holdings, Inc. (Buffalo, Inc.)



