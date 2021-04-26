The Global Cold-Pressed Juices Market is expected to grow by $ 283.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold-Pressed Juices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921165/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cold pressed juices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high nutritional value of cold-pressed juices and the increasing number of cold-pressed juice bars. In addition, the high nutritional value of cold-pressed juices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cold pressed juices market analysis includes the product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The cold pressed juices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional

• Organic



By Type

• Fruit and vegetable blend juices

• Fruit juices

• Vegetable juices



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the cold pressed juices market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cold pressed juices market covers the following areas:

• Cold pressed juices market sizing

• Cold pressed juices market forecast

• Cold pressed juices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold pressed juices market vendors that include CEDAR Juice, MOJU Ltd., Native Cold Pressed, Organic Press Juices Co LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Pressed Juicery Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Cold Pressed Juicery, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Also, the cold pressed juices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



