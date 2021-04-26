Insights on the Smart Home Gym Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Garmin, Life Fitness and Peloton Interactive Among Others

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart home gym equipment's majorly owing to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019. Additionally, the advanced features of the smart gym equipment and online personalized training sessions that simplifies the exercising routine at home are also aiding the high adoption rate of the smart home gym equipment. However, the higher cost of home gym setup, extra space requirements at home are some of the major challenges for the market.



The global smart home gym equipment market is segmented based on product type and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into treadmills, cycling machines, rowing machines, and others. The other segment contains a virtual fitness trainer, walking peddles, dumbbell, trackers among others. Treadmill segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Further, based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline channels. Online channel is gaining considerable momentum in the global market.



The global smart home gym equipment market is further segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. it is due to high disposable income, required space in the home, comprehensive product offerings by companies, and high awareness among people in the region.



The key players of the global smart home gym equipment market include Garmin Ltd., Life Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Technogym SpA, Xiaomi Corp., BH Fitness, JAXJOX (Zinctex Inc.), and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and funding, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Wattbike Ltd. announced the next-generation Atom smart bike, which claims instantaneous shifting response, faster reaction times to indoor cycling mobile applications, data accuracy within 1%, as well as a maximum resistance of 2,500 watts.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global Smart home gym equipment market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market into various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. the team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts to bring more authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for gym equipment manufacturers & distributors, start-ups, seed funders, venture capitalists, research organizations, and other related organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global smart home gym equipment market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global smart home gym equipment market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global smart home gym equipment market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Garmin Ltd.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Life Fitness (Brunswick Corp.)

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Nautilus, Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Technogym SpA

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Treadmills

5.1.2. Cycling Machines

5.1.3. Rowing Machines

5.1.4. Other Equipment (Virtual Fitness Trainer, Walking Peddles, Trackers, Dumbbell, Power Climber)

5.2. Global Smart Home Gym Equipment Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Online

5.2.2. Offline



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. BH North America Corp.

7.2. CLMBR

7.3. Core Health & Fitness, LLC

7.4. Curiouser Products Inc. (MIRROR)

7.5. Cybex International, Inc.

7.6. Garmin Ltd.

7.7. Hydrow, Inc.

7.8. HYFIT, Inc.

7.9. Hykso Inc.

7.10. Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

7.11. JAXJOX (Zinctex Inc.)

7.12. Les Mills International Ltd.

7.13. Life Fitness (Brunswick Corp.)

7.14. MaxPro Fitness

7.15. Nautilus, Inc.

7.16. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

7.17. PowerMax Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd.

7.18. Precor Inc.

7.19. Taurus (Sport-Tiedje GmbH)

7.20. Technogym SpA

7.21. Tempo Interactive Inc.

7.22. Tonal Systems, Inc.

7.23. Wattbike Ltd.

7.24. Xiaomi Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yrjgy