Global Microfiltration Membrane Market (2020 to 2030) - Growing Technology Usage in Food & Beverage Industry is Driving the Market

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiltration Membrane Market Research Report: By Material Type, Filtration Technology, Application, Process, Configuration - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microfiltration membrane market reached a value of $2,885.57 million in 2019 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $7,517.38 million by 2030. According to the publisher's estimates, a market research company based in India, the market would demonstrate a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2030. The rising adoption of microfiltration technologies for industrial wastewater treatment, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, and growing technology integration in the food & beverage industry.



Sand filtration, dissolved air floatation, and sedimentation and coagulation were some of the most widely used traditional separation technologies in various filtration applications such as those involving food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial wastewater treatment. However, these methods were found to be inefficient in treating solutions having excessive dissolved organic compounds. As a result, advanced filtration techniques are rapidly gaining traction around the world. Microfiltration is one such advanced filtration method that is increasingly being used for treating contaminated liquids.



Another major factor fueling the expansion of the microfiltration membrane market is the growing usage of microfiltration methods for industrial wastewater treatment. The discharge of agricultural and industrial waste into various water bodies massively affects the quality of water. As per the fourth World Water Development Report, in 2017, nearly 70% of the total wastewater treatment took place in high-income countries. The environmental degradation caused due to negligible wastewater treatment poses major threat to economic activity and human life.



Because of the above-mentioned reasons, the governments of various countries such as the U.S. are enacting several initiatives for raising public awareness of the consequences of water pollution and water scarcity. This is, in turn, pushing up the adoption of advanced wastewater treatment technologies such as microfiltration technologies for treating the wastewater and making it suitable for consumption. Depending on material type, the microfiltration membrane market is categorized into polypropylene, polyether sulphone, polytetrafluorethylene, PVDF, cellulose, polyether ketone, and polyimide.



Out of these, the PVDF category is predicted to register the highest growth in the market in the future years. PVDF membranes are heavily used in the treatment of general and industrial water, on account of their ability to easily separate particles from liquid or air streams. In addition to this, these membranes provide very high-flow rates for mobile phase and solvent-based applications. Due to these factors, this category will demonstrate rapid advancement in the market in the future.



Across the globe, the microfiltration membrane market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the upcoming years. This would be a result of the rapid rise in the requirement for fresh water in various developing nations such as India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand. In addition to this, the support of the governments of the regional countries regarding the treatment of industrial wastewater is predicted to boost the market growth in the region in the forthcoming years.



Hence, it can be said with certainty that the market will exhibit huge expansion all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the mushrooming demand for wastewater treatment and the rising popularity of microfiltration technologies in various countries around the world.



Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9g2t3