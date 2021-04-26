The Baby Stroller and Pram Market is expected to grow by $ 95.38 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Stroller and Pram Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877157/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on baby stroller and pram market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income and innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of product. In addition, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The baby stroller and pram market in US analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment.



The baby stroller and pram market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Baby comfort stroller

• Baby buggies

• Baby comfort pram

• Baby 3 wheeler stroller

• Baby tandem stroller



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing demand for baby strollers and prams that are compliant with safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on baby stroller and pram market in the US covers the following areas:

• Baby stroller and pram market in US sizing

• Baby stroller and pram market in US forecast

• Baby stroller and pram market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller and pram market in US vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV. Also, the baby stroller and pram market in US analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________