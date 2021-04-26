Global blood purification equipment market size to hit USD 22.6 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to experts analysts, worldwide blood purification equipment market size, worth USD 14.6 billion in 2019, is projected to register an appreciable CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2027 and reach a valuation of USD 22.6 billion end of the stipulated timeframe.

The research literature offers in-depth studies of sub-markets, based on product, indication, and end-user scope, across the various regional markets for a stronger realization of the top revenue prospects. Proceeding further, it presents a 360-degree outlook of the competitive arena, profiling the prominent players in this vertical with respect to their product & service offerings, financials, and strategic developments like partnerships, mergers, and investments.

Growing prevalence of diabetes, immune disorders, and kidney and vascular diseases is the primary growth driver of the industry. In fact, International Diabetic Federation claims that global adult population with diabetes was approximately 415 million in 2015, and this figure is anticipated to spike to about 548 million by 2030.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3611181/

Citing another instance, 753 million individuals were suffering from chronic kidney disease in 2016 worldwide, of which 417 million were females and 336 million males. Moreover, this ailment claimed around 1.2 million lives in 2015, according to credible sources. In addition to the rising burden of such diseases, technological advancements in medical devices is expected to boost global blood purification equipment industry growth in the upcoming years.

For the uninitiated, blood purification is a procedure wherein blood is extracted from the patient’s body into a device or equipment to eradicate impurities and pump it back into the body, making this process critical in treatment or management of various kidney and blood-related disorders.

Although the demand in the market is surging, factors such as high product cost, and health safety risks regarding blood purification techniques are negatively impacting the business dynamics.

Regional landscape overview

Key geographies pivotal to global blood purification equipment market expansion are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Among these, North America currently accounts for majority of the industry share and will likely accrue strong returns in the upcoming years. Growing patient awareness about blood purification techniques and strong presence of market vendors are contributing to the industry growth in this region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific blood purification equipment industry size is set to multiply at a robust pace, creditable to proliferating cases of chronic kidney diseases and other blood-related diseases, and ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies like India and China.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-blood-purification-equipment-market-size-research

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Product Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Stationary

Portable

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Indication Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Renal Diseases

Sepsis

Others

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market End-User Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Dialysis Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Regional Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Kaneka Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co., KGaA

SWS Medical Group

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Infomed SA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Blood Purification Equipment Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Blood Purification Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Blood Purification Equipment Market, by Indication, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Blood Purification Equipment Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Blood Purification Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Blood Purification Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Portable

5.4.2. Stationary

Chapter 6. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market, by Indication

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Indication, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Indication 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Blood Purification Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Sepsis

6.4.2. Renal Diseases

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by End-User - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Blood Purification Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.2. Dialysis Centers

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Blood Preparation Market Size, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Blood Preparation Market will exceed over USD 75 billion by 2025; as per a new researc h report. Growing number of baby boomers susceptible to suffer from chronic diseases such as liver cirrhosis and rising prevalence of blood related conditions will drive blood preparation market over the forecast timeframe. Rising awareness regarding blood donation and several efforts undertaken by government in developing countries such as India to surge number of blood donations should further propel industry growth.

Anti-thrombotic and anticoagulants market will witness significant growth during the forecast period to reach over USD 30 billion by 2025. High prevalence of conditions such as venous thrombosis coupled with heavy investment companies into research and development of anticoagulant drugs will drive anticoagulants market over the coming years. About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.