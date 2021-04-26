The Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 750.29 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urology Surgery Supplies Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821892/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the urology surgery supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of urological disorders, growing focus toward minimally invasive surgeries, and growing focus on emerging economies. In addition, the growing prevalence of urological disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The urology surgery supplies market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The urology surgery supplies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables and accessories

• Guidewires and retrieval devices

• Ureteral catheters



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• ROW

• Asia



This study identifies the growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires and catheters as one of the prime reasons driving the urology surgery supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus toward single-use devices and use of product bundling strategy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on urology surgery supplies market covers the following areas:

• Urology surgery supplies market sizing

• Urology surgery supplies market forecast

• Urology surgery supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urology surgery supplies market vendors that include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, CONMED Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Envaste Ltd., Olympus Corp., Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Also, the urology surgery supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

