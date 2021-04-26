The Corporate Online Language Learning Market is expected to grow by $ 2.23 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706414/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on corporate online language learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing implementation of language cloud services, changes in workforce structure, and increased trade with emerging economies. In addition, the growing implementation of language cloud services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate online language learning market in Europe analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscape.



The corporate online language learning market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the rise in the use of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate online language learning market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, demand for digital learning and deployment of learning analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on corporate online language learning market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Corporate online language learning market in Europe sizing

• Corporate online language learning market in Europe forecast

• Corporate online language learning market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate online language learning market in Europe vendors that include Berlitz Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Fluenz Inc., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, Linguaphone, Linguarama Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. Also, the corporate online language learning market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

