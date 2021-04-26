New Zealand Telecoms Industry Market Outlook Report to 2025, Featuring Brookfield, Enable Networks, Telecom NZ, TelstraClear and Vocus

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Telecoms Industry Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Zealand is a stable mobile market with 3 network operators, a nationwide full-fibre wholesale broadband network and the overall market underpinned by strong economic fundamentals.

This report forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2020-25 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2005, sliding down every year since then.

5G mobile subscribers are forecast to represent nearly 52% of all subscriptions by 2025, 4G will represent about 43% of all connections while 2G and 3G will account for the remainder, if not switched off earlier. Mobile subscribers numbers and revenue are growing strongly and the back of population growth and the market shift to postpaid.

The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2025 after a marked slow down in 2017 and 2018 due to legacy voice revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.

The report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Kiwi telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and Infrastructure

Telco Infrastructure Review

Telco Transaction Database

Key report benefits:

Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

Gain insight on emerging trends that could support, strengthen or disrupt your activities in the market

Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments

Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Operators Profiles

Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

1.1 New Zealand's Population

1.2 New Zealand's Economy

1.3 New Zealand's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025

3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2020

3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2018-2025

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Spark New Zealand Profile

4.1.1 Spark Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.2 Vodafone New Zealand Profile

4.2.1 Vodafone New Zealand Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.3 2Degrees

4.3.1 2degrees Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.4 Chorus Profile

4.4.1 Chorus Revenue, EBITDA & Capex Mix

4.5 Other Players Profile

4.5.1 Vocus New Zealand

4.5.2 Trustpower

5 Mobile market

5.1 New Zealand Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.2 New Zealand Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2014-2020

5.2.1 New Zealand Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2014-2020

5.2.2 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-2020

5.2.3 New Zealand Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2018-2025

5.3 Mobile Coverage

5.4 Spectrum Holdings

5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.6 Mobile Speed Tests

5.7 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market

6.1 New Zealand Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020

6.2 New Zealand Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2025

7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Infrastructure

7.1.1 The Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB)

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

7.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

7.2.1 Small Tightly Held Tower Market

7.2.2 Tower Density Benchmark

7.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics / Opportunities

8.1 Going for Scale

8.2 Going for Scope

8.3 New Telco Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G and towards 6G

9 Telco Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

2degrees

Brookfield

Crown Infrastructure Partner

Crown Fibre Holding

Chorus

Enable Networks

Infratil

Northpower

Telecom NZ

Snap

Spark

TelstraClear

Trustpower

Ultra-Fast Fibre

Vocus

Vodafone WEL Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp2rlz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.