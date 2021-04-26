Global $2.14 Billion Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Markets to 2025: Rise in Value-Based Contracts with Pharma Manufacturers

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market (2020-2025) by Type, Deployment, Operation, Application, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market is estimated to be USD 1.10 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.14 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Market Dynamics



The need to improve patient's safety, adherence to drug prescription reasoning and adaptation of drug formulations and need to support health professionals by providing the scientific evidence to improve the medication management are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market.

However, the market growth is hindered by the stringent government regulations to cut back rebates. Legal uncertainty surrounding the industry is creating challenges in front of the market players.

The rise in value-based contracts with pharma manufacturers and presence of big e-commerce vendors, pharmacy distribution and reimbursement market are creating huge opportunities for the market players.



Recent Developments

In August 2019, Accredo, a specialty pharmacy, started a new, full-service pharmacy for residents of Hawaii who require additional clinical and administrative support for their complex treatments and medications.

July 2019, Aetna, a CVS Health company, started offering fully insured health care network options to its Preferred Product Organization (PPO), Exclusive Product Organization (EPO), and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) product portfolios through Aetna Whole HealthSM - Southern California.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are BC/BS, Benecard Services, LLC, BioScrip, Inc., Cachet, CaptureRx, Catamaran Corporation, Change Healthcare, CVS Caremark, CVS Health Corporation, DST Systems, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Magellan Health, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Need to Improve Patient's Safety by Avoiding the Health Risks Associated with Medication Use

4.2.1.2 Need to Improve the Adherence to Drug Prescription Reasoning and Adaptation of Drug Formulations

4.2.1.3 Need to Support Health Professionals by Providing the Scientific Evidence to Improve the Medication Management

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations to Cut Back Rebates

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Rise in Value-Based Contracts with Pharma Manufacturers

4.2.3.2 Big E-Commerce Vendors, Pharmacy Distribution and Reimbursement Market

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Legal Uncertainty Surrounds the PBM Industry

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Integrated

6.3 Standalone



7 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Cloud

7.3 On Premise



8 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Operation

8.1 Benefit Plan Design and Consultation

8.2 Drug Formulary Management

8.3 Retail Pharmacy Services

8.4 Specialty Pharmacy Services.



9 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Pharmacies

9.3 Retail Pharmacies

9.4 Online Pharmacies



10 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government

10.3 Insurance Providers

10.4 Patient

10.5 Pharmacy



11 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software Market , By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BC/BS

13.2 Benecard Services, LLC

13.3 BioScrip, Inc.

13.4 Cachet

13.5 CaptureRx

13.6 Catamaran Corporation

13.7 Change Healthcare

13.8 CVS Caremark

13.9 CVS Health Corporation

13.10 DST Systems, Inc.

13.11 Express Scripts Holding Company

13.12 Humana Pharmacy Solutions

13.13 Magellan Health

13.14 Medimpact Healthcare

13.15 OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

13.16 Prime Therapeutics

13.17 ProCare Rx.

13.18 Rite Aid Corp.

13.19 Sea Rainbow

13.20 UnitedHealth Group

13.21 Vidalink

13.22 xpress Scripts Holding Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/645hh1