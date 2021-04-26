The Global Automotive Antenna Module Market is expected to grow by $ 525.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103812/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive antenna module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles, increasing focus on autonomous vehicles, and regulatory changes to mandate safety equipment like eCall. In addition, increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive antenna module market analysis includes type segment, frequency range segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive antenna module market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Frequency Range

• Medium-range

• High-range

• Low-range



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive antenna module market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of software-defined antennas to control electronically and the development of flat-panel antenna technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive antenna module market covers the following areas:

• Automotive antenna module market sizing

• Automotive antenna module market forecast

• Automotive antenna module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive antenna module market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the automotive antenna module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

