Global Graphite Electrodes Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global graphite electrodes market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2020. Graphite electrodes are large cylindrical structures made up of petroleum needle coke and coal tar pitch. They conduct electrical energy from the power source and convert it into heat which is used to melt scrap metal. Since graphite has high thermal conductivity and low electrical resistance, these electrodes can generate heat up to the temperature of 1600 degree Celsius. They are primarily used in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) and Blast Oxygen Furnaces (BOF) for steelmaking and smelting ferrous alloys. These electrodes help in the manufacturing of high-quality products that can withstand high heat dissipation have high electrical conductivity and exhibit exceptional mechanical strength. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global graphite electrodes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The rising demand for graphite electrodes in steel-oriented sectors such as construction, automotive, infrastructure, and aerospace and defense are the key factor driving the market. The increasing requirement of anti-corrosive products for oil and petroleum wells and pipelines in the oil and gas sector has further enhanced the use of EAF, and subsequently catalyzed the demand for these electrodes. Additionally, the increasing requirement for Ultra-High Power (UHP) graphite electrodes is another market trend that is projected to drive the market. UHP has a higher thermal and electrical conductivity and can swiftly melt scrap to manufacture steel. It is therefore highly preferred by steel manufacturers, and its demand is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global graphite electrodes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



