$1.1 Billion Worldwide Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Flexible segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $289.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$289.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Berger Paints India Limited
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
  • Dow, Inc.
  • Evercrete Corporation
  • Fosroc International Limited
  • GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Indulor Chemie GmbH
  • MAPEI S.p.A.
  • Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.
  • Pidilite Industries Limited
  • Sika AG
  • The Euclid Chemical Company
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

