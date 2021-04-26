Alm. Brand A/S: Result of Annual General Meeting

English Danish



Company announcement no. 6/2021

Result of annual general meeting held on 26 April 2021

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Annual Report for 2020 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. Moreover, the shareholders adopted the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that the profit for the year of DKK 616 million be appropriated to the effect that dividends of DKK 4.00 per share be paid. The shareholders also adopted the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that a dividend of DKK 3.00 per share for the 2019 financial year be paid, resulting in a total dividend payout of DKK 7.00 per share.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until the next annual general meeting to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Per V.H. Frandsen, Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen, Flemming Fuglede Jørgensen, Anette Eberhard, Karen Sofie Hansen-Hoeck and Pia Laub were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Gustav Garth-Grüner, Asger Bank Møller Christensen, Tina Schmidt Madsen, Kristian Kristensen and Jesper Bach were re-elected as alternates.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the company’s new auditors.

The remuneration policy for the Alm. Brand Group was adopted.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

