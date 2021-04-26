Balchem Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report, which captures the Company's commitment to managing our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. This report demonstrates the Company's continuing promise to provide our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities within which we operate with information on Balchem’s sustainability initiatives.



“I am pleased with the progress Balchem has made over the last year to advance our sustainability efforts. Our recent commitment to the United Nations Global Compact principles is another step in our continuous improvement journey relative to our corporate social responsibilities and achievement of our higher purpose of making the world a healthier place.” said Ted Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Office. “We remain focused on our two main objectives: providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our people, communities, and shareholders.”

Highlights of the report include:

Balchem joined the United Nations Global Compact, confirming our support of their Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption

Our 2030 goals for both emissions and water usage reduction

The number of people and animals reached around the world by our health and nutrition products

Our amount of research and development investment focused on health and nutritional solutions

Our continuous focus on employee safety

Key diversity metrics to provide transparency

The launch of our Balchem Helping Hands initiative to further expand and support our corporate giving and employee volunteer programs

Our ongoing commitment to improving our energy efficiency and reducing our environmental impact

The percentage of our sales coming from products developed and introduced over the last five years

Our continuous focus on water and waste management

For more information visit balchem.com/sustainability

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.