DSP Group Announces Appointment of Claus Stetter as Vice President Marketing and Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Claus Stetter to the role of Vice President Marketing and Communications, effective immediately. Stetter joins at an exciting time for DSP Group in which the company enhances its product offerings and solidifies its market position in the Internet of Audio Things (IoAT) with world best-in-class solutions for both voice and IoT.



“Now, with Claus joining the team, we will increase our focus on enhancing and strengthening our brand identity, communications, and overall marketing strategy,” said Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer at DSP Group. "I am very excited to have him join our world class team. With more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and communications—mainly internationally—Claus will bring strong leadership, knowledge and a proven track record to our global marketing initiatives.”

“DSP Group has successfully transformed its identity over the past few years, with IoAT initiatives contributing the majority of our revenues, we would like to focus more effort on the rebranding and repositioning of our company as a whole,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. “Claus will take a leading role in this effort, and I am sure we will benefit from his skills and know how.”

"I’m delighted to join DSP Group, a company that I’ve been following closely, and which operates in an industry and with a business model with which I am well acquainted,” said Stetter. “Marketing is changing, and so is DSP Group; I look forward to fully contributing to and facilitating this change and introducing DSP Group’s voice interface, IoT, EdgeAI and Unified Communications technologies to customers and markets around the world."

Prior to joining DSP Group, Stetter was vice president of sales for Aspinity Inc., a specialist in analog machine learning and acoustic event detection. Before that, he was vice president of sales and marketing at Vesper Technologies Inc., where he managed the successful launch of the world’s first piezoelectric MEMS microphones. Stetter has also served as: North American regional sales director for Bosch Sensortec; director of APAC Sales at NetLogic Microsystems; and in senior sales and marketing positions at Vitesse Semiconductor, Broadcom Corporation, and Allayer. He received his M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Hochschule Reutlingen, Germany.

Stetter is based in DSP Group’s San Jose, CA office and reports directly to Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer.

