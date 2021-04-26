Concrete Sealers Market revenue to cross USD 2.4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Concrete Sealers Market by Product (Penetrating, Acrylic, Epoxy, Film-forming, Polyurethane), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of concrete sealer will cross $2.4 billion by 2027. The growing demand for concrete sealers in commercial and industrial infrastructures will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing need for repair & maintenance of concrete to prevent the adverse impacts of corrosion has led to the growth of concrete sealers over the past few years. Some of the ongoing technological advancements related to the development of self-healing concrete are expected to further drive the demand for these products over the coming years. Various proficient leaders in the market have been investing in the research & development of efficient & effective products. One of the recent technological innovations in the market is the incorporation of waterproofing admixture into a concrete substrate, which imparted self-sealing properties. This technology offers significant flexibility compared to waterproofing membranes and saves a considerable amount of money, thus providing economic benefits.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is poised to have a limited impact on the raw material supply. This is owing to the presence of a large number of petrochemical manufacturers in the region. the U.S. plastic production is likely to witness a drop of around 10% in 2020 due to the shutdown of major plastic production facilities in the country. Many small and medium-scale manufacturers who rely on the import of plastic resins from other countries will face substantial challenges over the coming months.

Penetrating and film-forming segment in the concrete sealers market are projected to generate substantial gains during the forecast period. The silane and siloxane segments were the most revenue generating segment in 2020. Silane concrete sealers are widely used in pre-cast concrete structures, especially in parking structures, facades, bridge decks, and others. Polyurethane segment accounted for 17% of the market share and is set to observe 6.5% growth rate till 2027.

Commercial infrastructure will hold a prominent concrete sealers market share of over 27% in 2027. The market is showcasing rising investments from the public and private sectors for the remodeling & renovation of aging infrastructures. The growing investments in commercial infrastructure across the globe are anticipated to generate huge revenue gains during the forecast timeframe. The residential segment will hold the third-highest growth potential and the ability to capture the market led by increased spending on new construction activities, especially in the APAC region.

The European concrete sealers market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of over 4.3% through 2027. The presence of major manufacturing companies, such as Evonik, BASF, and others, coupled with the increasing construction spending is estimated to complement the market progression.

Asia Pacific was the largest region, in terms of both volume and revenue, in 2020 and is slated to exhibit CAGR of over 6.8% during 2021 to 2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in the concrete sealers market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Omnova Solutions, PPG Industries, Sika AG, Arkema, Laticrete International, Mapei Construction Products, Valspar Corp., Vexcon Chemicals, Inc., etc.

