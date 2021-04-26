The Global Surveillance and Security Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 22.98 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surveillance and Security Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834723/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on surveillance and security equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks and the growing need for surveillance and security in the commercial segment. In addition, the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surveillance and security equipment market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape.



The surveillance and security equipment market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the need for surveillance and security across smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the surveillance and security equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on surveillance and security equipment market covers the following areas:

• Surveillance and security equipment market sizing

• Surveillance and security equipment market forecast

• Surveillance and security equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surveillance and security equipment market vendors that include Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the surveillance and security equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

