April 26, 2021

Announcement no. 8

BioPorto initiates search for new CFO as Ole Larsen resigns

Having served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the management team of BioPorto A/S since 2018, Ole Larsen has today tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities outside BioPorto.

“It is with regret that we received Ole’s resignation. He has been a truly important asset for BioPorto. During his three-year tenure, he has established a strong performing finance organization while focusing on broadening our investor reach and dialogue which has been pivotal in execution of our funding strategy. I am grateful for his strong contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” says Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto.

Ole will leave the Company by the end of May 2021 and remain available for the Company until the end of October 2021.

The search for a successor will be initiated immediately and we will communicate as soon as we have concluded on the search process.

The content of this announcement does not alter BioPorto’s financial guidance for 2021 as most recently presented in the Annual Report for 2020.

Hellerup, April 26, 2021

BioPorto A/S

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO BioPorto A/S

Telephone + 45 4529 0000, email investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

