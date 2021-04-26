TRIOSE Promotes Seasoned Sales Executive Natalie Jones to VP of Sales

WYOMISSING, Pa., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, today announced that the company has promoted seasoned sales and operations executive Natalie Jones to vice president of sales. In her new position, Jones will hold primary responsibility for managing commercial sales activity and channel partnerships, as well as growing strategic customer accounts and partner relationships.



“I am both honored and excited to be taking on the role of vice president of sales for TRIOSE,” said Jones. “I joined TRIOSE in 2014 with the shared goal of making a difference in healthcare and I truly believe that we make a difference with our customers every day in providing intelligent supply chain solutions.”

In her seven-year tenure at TRIOSE, Jones has fostered a culture of excellence and accountability at the company by consistently setting and surpassing business goals and objectives. Notable accomplishments include establishing and launching a channel partnership with McKesson, opening TRIOSE’s first field office in Houston and playing an instrumental role in the organization’s implementation and adoption of a standard sales methodology.

“I am very excited that Natalie has accepted the position of vice president of sales for TRIOSE,” said Gerry Romanelli, chief commercial officer at TRIOSE. “In her seven years at TRIOSE Natalie has taken on several key roles in operations, marketing and sales, culminating in her promotion to VP where she will be responsible for all sales at TRIOSE. I am confident that with Natalie at the helm we will continue our growth trajectory.”

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.



