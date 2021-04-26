Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the 5G industry "China Leads World in 5G"



China has built the world's largest 5G high-speed mobile network with 260 million mobile connections, according to a government statement. As of the end of February, 792,000 5G base stations had been built, 5G standalone networks covered all prefecture-level cities, and the number of 5G terminal connections had reached 260 million, laying a solid foundation for the promotion of 5G applications.



In the USA, meanwhile, Verizon Business announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new US cities this month.



