Retail Sales Picks Up Steam as More People Vaccinated

With more consumers vaccinated and temperatures warming in the Northern Hemisphere, more people are booking plane trips, hitting the mall or just buying supplies. US retail sales rose 9.8 percent in March, according to the Commerce Department, as consumers wasted no time spending their $1,400 stimulus checks.

Sporting goods stores had the largest gain in March, jumping 23.5 percent from the month before and proving that outdoor and exercise gear remains popular. On the other hand, clothing stores saw sales rise by 18.3 percent — a change that shows people may be refreshing their wardrobe and going out again. Jeans-maker Levi Strauss & Co. reported a boost in sales, as did American Eagle Outfitters.

