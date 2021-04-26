Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with MSD

English Danish

MSD enters into an agreement to purchase energy from the Armadillo Solar Center in Navarro County, Texas. With the PPA, Ørsted is extending its industrial customer base to the pharmaceutical industry. The Center is expected to be operational by early 2023.

MSD, a biopharmaceutical company known as Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth New Jersey, in the US and Canada, has signed an agreement to purchase energy from the Armadillo Solar Center in Texas.

“We’re happy to partner with MSD and expand our customer base to the pharmaceutical industry,” said Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore in Ørsted, continuing: “It’s exciting to join forces with them in their efforts to advance the use of carbon-free energy in the medical industry.”

The Armadillo Solar Center will be based in Navarro County in Texas, less than 50 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The Center is expected to be operational by early 2023.

“This contract is an important step in MSD meeting its commitment to sustainability by bringing carbon-free energy to the grid in Texas and reducing the environmental impact of our operations,” said Susanna Webber, Senior Vice President, Global Supplier Management Group and Chief Procurement Officer, MSD, continuing: “As a human and animal health company, we see our renewable energy strategy as fully integrated with MSD’s mission to save and improve lives.”

