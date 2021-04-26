Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach USD 13.16 Billion by 2028; Technological Intervention to Play a Massive Role in Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size is projected to reach USD 13.16 billion by the end of 2028. The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the upcoming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, 2021-2028,” the market was worth USD 3.48 billion in 2020 and will exhibit a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Invitae announced that it will be acquiring Singular Bio, a company specializing in single-molecule cell-free DNA analysis. The collaboration will be aimed at developing non-invasive prenatal tests.





List of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Providers Profiled in the Report:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

YOURGENE HEALTH (U.K.)

Natera (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH (Germany)

Others

COVID-19 Pandemic to Have a Minimal Impact on NIPT Manufacturers

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several industries across the world. Several reputed companies operating in the non-invasive prenatal testing industry are constantly keeping in touch with the U.S. FDA to get to know detailed information about supply chain disruptions. Also, research institutes are conducting many studies to determine the effect of the coronavirus on births and pregnancies. SeraCare's report, for instance, declares that clinical testing laboratories and in-vitro diagnostics manufacturers are working closely to determine the interference of SARS-CoV-2 infection on childbirths.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:





NGS Segment Held 77.8% Share in 2020, reports Fortune Business Insights

Based on the product, the market is categorized into instruments and consumables & reagents. By end-users, it is bifurcated into clinical laboratories and hospitals. Lastly, based on the technology, it is divided into rolling circular amplification, PCR, microarray, and NGS. Out of these, the NGS segment generated 77.8% in terms of the non-invasive prenatal testing market share in 2020. It is anticipated to remain at the forefront stoked by its usage in a wide range of applications, especially for analyzing the risk of foetal chromosomal anomalies.

Report Coverage-

This research report includes in-depth information about the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing industry. The data present in it is related to drastic changes in material usage, unique product launches, and technological advancements. It offers dynamics based on various factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, and restraints. In addition to that, it will deliver a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.





Rising Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions to Have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Amongst them, the increasing number of company collaborations has made the highest impact on the market growth. In March 2019, for instance, Natera announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with QIAGEN. Through this collaboration, the company will develop breakthrough cell-free DNA assays. These companies will further capitalize on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System.

Such collaborations are aimed at advancing in the NIPT sector and more companies will look to maximize the use of technologically advanced concepts. Natera’s collaboration with QIAGEN is among the major company collaborations of recent times that have had a major say on the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Diagnostic Centres to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the upcoming years. The increasing penetration of non-invasive prenatal testing will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The increasing incidence of Down syndrome among babies, especially in the United States will have a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. The rising investments in the research and development of efficient NIPT by large scale companies in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2020, the market in North America was worth USD 1.79 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the forthcoming years.





Key Players Aim to Develop New Tests to Cater to High Consumer Demand Worldwide

The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is highly consolidated with the presence of numerous companies. Most of them are participating in the strategy of partnerships and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. Some of the others are trying to conduct extensive R&D activities to unveil new technologies in the field of non-invasive prenatal testing.





Get your Customized Research Report:





