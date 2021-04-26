United States Private Tutoring Market Report 2021-2025: Rising Popularity of Personalized Learning and Growing Emphasis on STEM Education

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Tutoring Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US private tutoring market it is poised to grow by $ 8.37 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising popularity of personalized learning and growing emphasis on STEM education.
The report on private tutoring market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The private tutoring market in US market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market in US growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private tutoring market in US vendors that include Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc..
Also, the private tutoring market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Learning method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Learning method
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- Growing Stars Inc.
- Huntington Mark LLC
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- MindLaunch Coaching
- Pearson Plc
- Sylvan Learning LLC
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Wyzant Inc.
Appendix
