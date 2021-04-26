ContraFect Invited to Participate in the Cystic Fibrosis Target Product Profile Virtual Symposium

YONKERS, N.Y., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that Cara Cassino, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research, will participate in the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Target Product Profile (TPP) Virtual Symposium on April 30th, 2021. The symposium has been established by the CF Syndicate in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and is supported by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and The Medicines Discovery Catapult, both United Kingdom based organizations fostering cutting edge therapeutic research. The purpose of the symposium is to convene expertise in CF infections, including CF patients and clinicians, pharmaceutical and biotech executives and other key stakeholders, to provide patient-focused feedback and insight on potential product profiles for new antimicrobial agents to address the challenge of AMR in CF infections, including pulmonary exacerbations.

