North America Game Camera Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application

Professional photographers around the world have ventured into the wildlife photography field. Wildlife photography is a flourishing field and is creating massive demand for game cameras since wildlife researchers highly depend on game cameras as a feasible census tool to capture images for use in making evidence-based decisions. The use of game cameras to capture images of wild animals has become a trend. This is a significant factor responsible for the growth of the North America game camera market. Game cameras are also widely used for nest monitoring for different kinds of bird species. Researchers in Texas, US have been using motion-sensing game cameras to monitor bird nests. The device enables researchers to monitor bird behavior, nest success rates, and the predator community. Government agencies are highly procuring game cameras to monitor animals in the wildlife to allow citizens to help identify and classify animals they see during outdoor adventures. For instance, the state of Wisconsin collaborated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the University of Wisconsin to identify Wisconsin’s wildlife populations with the deployment of 5,000 game cameras. The game camera monitoring enabled comparisons among wildlife populations and allowed tracking changes in population.



The more than 12 MP segment led the North America game camera market based on type in 2019.This segment accounted for the highest share in the game camera market and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the segment is because of the high picture resolution and clarity provided by the cameras across the applicable area.These cameras are highly adopted across law and enforcement industry, hunting, research institutions and wildlife photography amongst others.



The majority of the end users of game cameras seek clear image quality (both day-time and night-time clicks), high-end processors, and longer game detection capability.Pertaining to this, the end users opt for higher resolution cameras and attributing to this, most of the game camera manufacturers are continuously emphasizing, investing, designing, and developing robust cameras with more than 12MP cameras.



In addition, the manufacturers offer their game camera models with more than 12MP image resolution at a very competitive price (ranging between US$ 99 – US$ 399), which attract the end users across all categories. This factor propels the growth of more than 12MP segment in the game camera market.



The overall North America game camera market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America game camera market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America game camera market.Some of the key companies operating in the North America game camera market are Boly Media Communications Co.



Ltd.; Browning Trail Cameras; Cuddeback; Minox GmbH; Stealth Cam (GSM Outdoor); Reconyx, LLP; Spypoint; Vista Outdoor Operations LLC; and Wildgame Innovations.

