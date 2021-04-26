New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065012/?utm_source=GNW

The gaming industry in North America is one of the biggest industries. With this growing industry, the gaming accessories such as wearable interface controllers, custom-made balance boards, game streaming, and pro controllers are getting advanced. For instance, wearable interface controllers are developed to transmute gamer’s body movements into the action on TV screen. Controller grip is a concave or convex add-on in gaming controller’s button, which improves dexterity, accuracy, and comfort during long hours of play. Increasing demand for these gaming accessories is encouraging manufacturers to develop accessories with glow-in-the-dark features to attract customers by providing aesthetic looks. Thus, evolvement in gaming accessories is fueling the scope of the gaming industry, thereby driving the North America gaming controller market growth. Other factor such as escalation in the gaming industry across North America is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Countries in North America, especially the US, are highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Owing to the favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities, North America have the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies.



Therefore, any hindrance on industries is projected to have a negative influence on the region’s economic development.For much of the US population, with stay-at-home orders in place, people are searching for ways to pass the time.



Many have switched to video games; thus, there was an unprecedented 75 percent increase in use of video games in March, according to Verizon.Additionally, the US recorded the highest rise in the adoption of video games during the pandemic, with an estimated increase in gamers by 46% across the country.



Companies are pushing toward free-to-play models, while in games played over the cloud, tech giants are making progress. This has influenced the rise in demand for gaming controllers such as gamepads, joysticks, and racing wheels amongst others. However, the demand for the same couldn’t be catered by the country due to the temporary shutdown of transportation facilities across the region. Thus, the growth of the gaming controller market in North America is hindering due to the above-mentioned factors.



Based on product, the gamepad segment led the North America gaming controller market in 2019.A gamepad is a game controller designed for computer or console gaming systems such as Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Nintendo Wii, which is powered with multiple buttons and one or two mini joysticks.



This type of controller is used to play various types of video games, such as first-person shooters and role-playing amongst others.The gamepad controllers can also be integrated within portable gaming systems such as Sony PSP.



These gamepads are available in both wireless and wired form.The wired gamepads are generally connected to a computer or laptop using a USB connection.



With the recent advancements in the manufacturing of gamepads, some of them are now featured with haptic feedback that allows users to feel the actions in the game through vibration of the controller, thereby, offering a better gaming experience. Thus, the above-mentioned factors propel the adoption of gamepads across the North America, which is ultimately, driving the North America gaming controller market.



The overall North America gaming controller market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America gaming controller market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



