Press release no 5-2021

Søborg, April 26, 2021

Konsolidator signs the first customer in Belgium

Konsolidator has signed its first customer in Belgium. This means that Konsolidator's software is now being used by customers in 15 different countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.



The Belgium customer is a result of Konsolidator's go-to-market plan that uses online marketing to drive interest and traffic to Konsolidator and that way allowing Konsolidator to market the software in new countries without a local presence.

“We are excited to engage the first customer in Belgium. We believe that Konsolidator will be well received in the Benelux and eventually we will make a greater effort to assist the finance professionals in the Benelux to become better through simplicity”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Vandtårnsvej 83A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Attachment