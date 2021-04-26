Kyber Data Science Launches Next-Gen Health Care Data Platform for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors can now readily access the most diverse and granular source of real-world health care data available, enabling faster and more profitable decisions. Kyber Data Science (“Kyber”), a subsidiary of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen”), today unveiled a next-generation user experience to disentangle and simplify complex health care data and provide visibility into the specific market influences that drive performance.



Kyber Data Science is the first in its industry to enrich real-world health care data exclusively for the investment community. Its new dashboard allows investors to track utilization of health care treatments, even in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals markets that have long been “information voids,” such as injectables and infusions, diagnostics, procedures and medical devices.

“For some time, Kyber has offered investors a unique dataset covering 300 million deidentified U.S. patients, with over seven years of longitudinal history,” said Jeff Forringer, CEO of Kyber Data Science. “Our new user interface makes this data even easier to analyze and generate actionable insights relevant to investment decisions.”

What Makes Kyber’s Data Unique?

Built by a team of health care data science experts within the Cowen ecosystem, Kyber Data Science’s offerings represent the next-generation evolution of investors’ existing health care data subscriptions.

Kyber’s new user interface tracks the most important signals to watch for across most health care procedures, prescriptions and services. Additionally, the Kyber team provides unique insights into areas where most investors today have limited or no visibility, such as:

Prescription and medically-administered treatment utilization, to help forecast revenue and market share trends True new-to-brand patients, to better understand new patient expansion rates Patient compliance and persistence, to quantify patient loyalty and market value Payer-related insights, to track patient access and payer coverage for drugs of interest

To schedule a demonstration, contact Kyber@Cowen.com.

About Kyber Data Science

Kyber Data Science, a Cowen company, is an advanced health care data company that offers analytical tools to help health care investors make better portfolio decisions. It delivers enriched, real-world healthcare insights to help investors understand U.S. market forces, as they’re unfolding, across complex points of care and payment. Learn more at Kyber.ai.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Media Contacts:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier / Jeffrey Mathews

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com