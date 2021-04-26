New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Source and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065014/?utm_source=GNW

Shorter amino acid chains make collagen hydrolysates more bioavailable and facilitate better absorption into bloodstream, compared to collagen and gelatin. The absorbed hydrolyzed collagen is utilized by body as a versatile source of protein and energy. It is carried to different body tissues wherein cells build the peptides in the form of full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints. Its nutritional and physiological properties promote the maintenance of bone, joint, and skin health.



The North America hydrolyzed collagen market, by source, is segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others; the bovine segment led the market in 2019.Bovine hydrolyzed collagen is a common food additive and supplement, and it can be easily and safely added to the routine diet.



It helps improve skin health and prevent bone erosion.This type of collagen hydrolysate is prepared by boiling cow bones or other cattle byproducts in water.



After extraction, it is dried and processed into a powdered form. Bovine collagen hydrolysate has been found to enhance types I and III collagen levels in human body, which is especially beneficial for reducing wrinkles, promoting elasticity, and increasing skin moisture.



The North America hydrolyzed collagen market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America hydrolyzed collagen market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—as well as external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America hydrolyzed collagen market. A few of the companies operating in the market in this region are include Gelita AG; Rousselot; Nitta Gelatin Inc.; Protein S.A.; ConnOils LLC; Norland Products Inc.; PB Leiner; Ewald-Gelatin GmbH; Titan Biotech Limited and Viscofan BioEngineering.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________