North America IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Cycle Type ; End User

However, the high procedural cost of assisted reproductive techniques is expected to hamper the market growth.



IVF or in vitro fertilization is a reproductive technology in which the ova from a woman’s ovaries and the sample of sperm from a male are retrieved and manually diffused externally in a laboratory glass dish.After the fertilization, these fertile eggs undergo embryo culture for a few days and are transferred to the same or another woman’s uterus to establish a successful pregnancy.



The fertility rate is steadily declining globally, owing to various factors such as growing trend of late marriages and increasing age-related infertility. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the US’s birth rate in 2018 was estimated as 11.968 births per 1000 people, a 0.95% decline from 2017. Thus, the declining fertility rate leads to a significant increase in demand for in vitro fertilization services that determine the fertility window in males and females. Additionally, rising number of fertility clinics and infertility services with government support and increasing product launches are projected to drive the IVF services market.



The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting countries in the North America.Along with an increase in global developments, the growing concern of COVID-19 is likely to impact those undergoing fertility treatments.



Therefore, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) have outlined some guidelines on managing patients who are undergoing infertility therapy or desiring pregnancy.Patients are avoiding the treatment to elude traveling and minimize the risk of getting an COVID infection.



Hence, the IVF market is likely to be affected negatively. However, in the long run, the market is expected to grow, as IVF centers are opening for patients other than suffering from COVID-19.



In terms of cycle type, the North America IVF services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles.The fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the North America IVF services market is segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.The fertility centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



A few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the North America IVF services market are the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) and National Health Service (NHS).

