The North America medical perfusion technology market is expected to reach US$ 403.8 million by 2027 from US$ 288.2 million in 2019

However, the market is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period, owing to the expensive organ transplant surgeries.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels, which include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and rheumatic heart disease.Some of the major risk factors that leads to the death and difficulties are tobacco consumption, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.



CVDs are the leading cause of deaths across the world.Along with the lifestyle and habit, age factor is also a main reason for increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



The aging population commonly shows the structural and functional alteration of vessels accumulation throughout their life, which leads to the risk of cardiovascular diseases.According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, heart disease causes death of an estimated 655,000 Americans each year.



Moreover, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, around 17.9 million people across the world die because of cardiovascular diseases. Further, the coronary heart disease (CHD) contributes to the majority of CVD deaths, which is further followed by stroke and heart failure.



Such massive prevalence and death rate due to cardiovascular conditions is anticipated to drive the adoption of perfusion technologies across the region.These devices help to bypass the function of the heart and lung during the heart surgery and maintain the continuity of blood and oxygen circulation in the body.



This benefit offered by perfusion technology is likely to have a positive impact on its adoption.



The COVID-19 outbreak is challenging communities, relief organizations, and healthcare systems throughout the world.The death toll is rising exponentially.



Moreover, diversion of resources from pharmaceutical drugs development to coronavirus treatment, ventilators, and nasal swabs is likely to hamper overall productivity of the cell-based research activities during the forecast period.In the more severe cases of the respiratory illness, patients may require specialist respirators to take over the role of the lungs.



These respirators are in short supply, along with medical personnel, hospital space, and other personal safety equipment required to treat patients.However, some of the companies are expected to involve in the validating the feasibility of drug delivery in COVID-19.



These factors likely to have an impact on the medical perfusion technology market.



Based on technique, the North America medical perfusion technology market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the normothermic machine perfusion segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



In terms of organ type, the North America medical perfusion technology market is segmented into heart, lung, kidney, liver, and others. The kidney segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the heart segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on component, the North America medical perfusion technology market is segmented into perfusion pumps, oxygenators, heart-lung machines, monitoring systems, cannulas, and others. The oxygenators segment held the largest market share in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America medical perfusion technology market are the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among others.

