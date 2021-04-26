Paycor Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc., a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be contemplated or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Paycor has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “PYCR.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Cowen and Company, LLC, JMP Securities, LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: [Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at Prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com] .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“ Securities Act ”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act.

About Paycor:

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.



For More Information:

Media Relations:

Katy Bunn

(513) 338-2398

pr@paycor.com

Investor Relations:

Brian Denyeau

ICR, LLC

(646) 277-1251

ir@paycor.com