electroCore, Inc. Announces Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Study of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) for Symptomatic Exacerbation of Nausea in Patients with Gastroparesis and Related Disorders

ROCKAWAY, NJ, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine is starting an investigator-initiated trial of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) using the Company’s proprietary gammaCore device to treat symptomatic exacerbation of nausea in patients with gastroparesis and related disorders (NCT04857281).



Many gastrointestinal disorders can cause nausea and vomiting, of which the most well-known is gastroparesis, a digestive disorder in which the stomach empties slowly.1 The symptoms of gastroparesis can range from mild to severe, requiring prolonged hospitalizations and interventions, and causing life-threatening complications which can significantly affect the quality of life in affected individuals. It is estimated that close to 6 million Americans suffer from gastroparesis which is more common in women than men.2 The economic impact of gastroparesis can be substantial, with studies reporting 11% of patients disabled due to their gastroparesis symptoms, while another 28.5% reported a loss of yearly income. 3

Nausea without slow gastric emptying may be even more common and has been referred to by many names, including chronic unexplained nausea and vomiting (CUNV), gastroparesis-like syndrome (GLS), functional vomiting, and vomiting of unexplained etiology (VUE). Many of these patients can be classified as having functional dyspepsia (FD) which is a disorder that may affect 10% of the US population.4

“The vagus nerve plays a key role in the regulation of nausea and vomiting,” commented Dr. Jay Pasricha, Professor of Medicine and Neurosciences and Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Neurogastroenterology and principal investigator of the study. “Vagal modulation is currently thought to be a major component of the treatment benefit from an implanted gastric electrical stimulation (GES) device in patients with symptoms of gastroparesis and the planned proof of concept study explores whether a non-invasive hand-held device for vagal modulation can also be effective in reducing the need for traditional rescue medications for patients with unexplained nausea and vomiting.”

“We appreciate Dr. Pasricha and his team selecting gammaCore (nVNS) for their study,” said Eric Liebler, Senior Vice President of Neurology at electroCore, Inc. “gammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, handheld medical device proven to activate the vagus nerve by providing a patented mild electrical stimulation through the skin, and offers a potential alternative to GES that could eliminate significant risks of injury or illness associated with implantation.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients with: An active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device A metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck An open wound, rash, infection, swelling, cut, sore, drug patch, or surgical scar(s) on the neck at the treatment location

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients: Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis) Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy) Pediatric Patients (younger than 12 years) Pregnant women Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia







Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

