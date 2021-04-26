BioCardia Signs Agreement with Leading Japanese Biotechnology Company for Catheter Biotherapeutic Delivery Product Candidates

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a leading Japanese biotechnology company related to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates. Under the terms of the agreement, BioCardia will receive $500,000, a portion of which is creditable for biotherapeutic delivery products and support services. The agreement has a one-year term with an option to negotiate for a non-exclusive world-wide license to BioCardia Helix catheter biotherapeutic delivery product candidates for certain cell types for cardiac indications.



“Our collaboration with this leading Japanese biotechnology company further validates our core Helix biotherapeutic delivery technology as the leading delivery platform for local cell, gene and protein-based therapy to the heart. This is the first partnered program that is anticipated to benefit from one of our newer delivery catheter technologies and our goal is to continue this collaboration through clinical development to commercialization by this new partner,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. “Recent publications have demonstrated our leading Helix delivery platforms best in class efficiency(1), and clinical performance(2,3). These Helix system advantages are believed to underlie our recently reported CardiAMP™ cell therapy clinical results in heart failure(4). We look forward to bringing all of our experience and delivery technologies to bear to help advance this new partner’s important therapeutic development efforts.”

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system, the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio and the AVANCE™ steerable introducer family. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and development support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

