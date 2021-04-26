Kratos Demonstrates SATCOM Situational Awareness to an Operationally Secure Environment Using Commercial Resources

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that they were the first to successfully exhibit an integrated SATCOM capability providing real-time Situational Awareness (SA) to an operationally secure environment. The demonstration included roaming among different networks to optimize wideband satellite communications (SATCOM) using Enterprise Management and Control (EM&C). EM&C is an effort by the DoD to plan, initiate, monitor and restore rapid, automated access to hybrid satellite constellations and networks, operated by various service providers.



The demonstration was part of a multi-national Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) demonstration hosted by U.S. European Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and the Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Office. EM&C capabilities provided by Kratos and its industry partners highlighted a means for providing real-time satellite communication end-to-end connectivity status and operational readiness including spectral data, link and equipment status and detecting/geolocating electromagnetic interference (EMI). The event also highlighted a method to restore satellite service in response to interference and the capability to gather and fuse information from sensors and satellites through the Unified Data Library (UDL). The UDL is a U.S. government owned, cloud-enabled database accessible by the DoD and coalition partners. The capabilities available through EM&C are important as they support real-time warfighter communication across domains in times of war or conflict.

LTC Gary Thompson, Chief, Fighting SATCOM Capability Integration, SMC SATCOM Capability Integrator Office said, "This demonstration of EM&C helped the warfighters better understand the key satellite links used for communication and enabled precision identification, characterization, and troubleshooting of interference along the long-haul communication pathways. In addition, utilization of the UDL allowed the sharing of critical information across the joint forces for timely, fused situational awareness and lethality.”

EM&C is an important strategic goal of the military to effectively operate an integrated SATCOM enterprise by increasing assured SATCOM access for the warfighter with legacy and next-generation terminals. It improves the effectiveness of the DoD’s critical SATCOM infrastructure by enhancing resilience and giving more satellite link choices, reducing resource allocation times and improving bandwidth efficiency. Funding for the recent European demonstration was provided through the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Broad Agency Announcement, of which Kratos is an award recipient. Kratos’ partnered with Knight Sky, LLC for terminal and Gateway equipment supporting the Flexible Terminal Interface (FTI), and SES Government Solutions (SES GS) to provide SATCOM capacity.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com