Navah Hopkins, Top 25 PPC Expert, Named Director of Paid Media at Justuno

Austin, TX, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno is thrilled to introduce their first Director of Paid Media, Navah Hopkins, a 13+ year veteran of the digital marketing industry. Navah is a Top 25 PPC Expert Influencer, founding member of the Paid Search Association, and accomplished international speaker featured at industry events including Pubcon, SMX, HeroConf, SEJ eSummit, and Affiliate Summit West. Before joining the Justuno team, she honed her skills at WordStream and Hennessey Digital.

Paid media requires difficult data-driven decisions, that’s why Justuno is dedicated to helping customers improve their return on ad spend (ROAS) and conversion from these channels. By adding a Director of Paid Media to their team, Justuno is ensuring their on-site conversion optimization platform is at the forefront of marketing ROI, helping customers get more value from their subscription and marketing investments

Justuno CEO and co-founder, Erik Christiansen, had this to say about Hopkins joining the team:

“Navah is a rockstar in the PPC and SEO world; her addition to our team is an exciting step towards helping Justuno customers combat paid media challenges and improve their ROAS. We’re looking forward to partnering further with top paid media platforms and letting Navah’s expertise guide us towards a robust support system for our customers. As brands scramble to get their first-party data strategies in order, Justuno is ready to help them navigate these changes. We have an exciting new feature coming very soon designed for this, creating even more onsite conversions from paid media.”

Justuno is a leading onsite visitor conversion platform with a robust AI-powered product recommendation engine, personalized messaging capabilities, and 80+ targeting and segmentation rules to help turn website visitors into customers.

You can find Navah judging the upcoming Global Digital Excellence Awards on 7/28/21 and appearing monthly for Search Engine Journal’s "Ask the PPC" series.

