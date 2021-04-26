TAOP CEO Receives Innovative Entrepreneur Award

SHENZHEN, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jianghuai Lin, received the Innovative Entrepreneur Award from the Organizing Committee of China Private Entrepreneurs Conference on April 25.



The Innovative Entrepreneur Award recognizes and celebrates the endeavors of entrepreneurs who create products and services that keep the economy moving forward and redefine the way we live, work and play. Mr. Lin is receiving this award for transforming the media and education industries with TAOP smart cloud services.

TAOP’s efforts in digital transformation is vast. Relying on artificial intelligence and big data technologies, TAOP has been building a new interconnected open platform with Taoping smart cloud to integrate offline scenes and online Internet interaction channels and provide overall solutions for industries such as Internet education and new media. Furthermore, the Company is building Taoping G Cloud computing power trading platform to expand its smart cloud services to cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud gaming, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and other blockchain applications.

“I am honored to receive such a prestigious award. I am thankful and like to dedicate this award to the whole TAOP team for creating such a unique Taoping ecosystem,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “This award will boost the recognition of TAOP as a brand for providing smart cloud services in China and in several foreign markets.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc.

Chang Qiu

Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn

http://www.taop.com/



or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: taop@dgipl.com